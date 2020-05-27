Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 914,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 44,115 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 3.79% of Coherent worth $97,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Coherent by 342.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Coherent by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Coherent by 401.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COHR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coherent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coherent from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.53, for a total value of $68,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Coherent stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $145.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,514. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 146.69 and a beta of 1.75. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

