Eagle Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of DexCom worth $97,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $200,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1,164.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,171,000 after buying an additional 644,843 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of DexCom by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,538,000 after buying an additional 299,754 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 2,859.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 260,451 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,971,000 after buying an additional 251,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock traded down $38.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $343.36. 1,418,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,866. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.88. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.90 and a 1 year high of $428.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.20 and a beta of 0.74.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 1,214 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $329,953.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $320,331.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,016 shares of company stock worth $24,624,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $278.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $316.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.77.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

