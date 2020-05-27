Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $103.69 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,601 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.99% of Burlington Stores worth $103,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,211,000 after acquiring an additional 27,291 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the period. Finally, Ithaka Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 107,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,009,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BURL traded down $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $206.37. 47,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,195. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.79 and its 200-day moving average is $203.86.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.61.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

