Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $112.05 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 304,853 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $112,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,458,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,231,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

