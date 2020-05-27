Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $171.84 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,216,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,259 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 1.1% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Waste Connections worth $171,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,257,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $931,244,000 after acquiring an additional 210,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,490,000 after purchasing an additional 174,565 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $474,668,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,413,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Waste Connections by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,774,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,715,000 after purchasing an additional 240,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.65. 48,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,351. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average of $91.15. Waste Connections Inc has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $105.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.07.

In related news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares in the company, valued at $10,447,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

