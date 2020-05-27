Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $84.98 Million Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,472 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.49% of Pegasystems worth $84,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Pegasystems by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.65. 3,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,531. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $103.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -82.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $265.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $40,772.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,824,933 over the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

