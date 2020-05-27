Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $86.51 Million Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,216 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Centene worth $86,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centene by 41.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078,726 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Centene by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,150,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Centene by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Centene by 45.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617,774 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Centene by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,171,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 14,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $913,762.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,686 shares of company stock worth $6,880,113 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNC stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.12. 1,165,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,935. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average is $61.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

