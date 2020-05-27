Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,236,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,986 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.85% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $93,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,842,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,746,000 after acquiring an additional 109,299 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 41,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000.

AJRD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In related news, COO Mark A. Tucker sold 12,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $655,769.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,431,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.41. 12,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,175. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.44. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $57.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

