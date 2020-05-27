Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,846 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Medtronic worth $110,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,288,879,000 after purchasing an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,477,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,576,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,437 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,853,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,019,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.54. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

