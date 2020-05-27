Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 173.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430,926 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $94,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $141.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.76.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

