Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,930 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.49% of IPG Photonics worth $87,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPGP. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.48.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $170,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,661,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,307.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $7,826,126. 33.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.89. 8,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,217. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $166.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.69.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

