Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,639 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 203,796 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Mcdonald’s worth $81,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.00. 1,536,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,674. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.24. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

