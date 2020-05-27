Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 258,655 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Honeywell International worth $100,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

HON stock traded up $3.93 on Wednesday, hitting $148.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,575. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.55. The stock has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

