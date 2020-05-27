Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,063 shares during the period. Teladoc Health accounts for approximately 0.7% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 1.03% of Teladoc Health worth $118,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TDOC shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $106.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.54.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 14,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total value of $2,378,286.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,882.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total transaction of $3,763,673.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,919.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,252 shares of company stock worth $35,286,838 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC traded down $13.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,678,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,184. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52-week low of $53.46 and a 52-week high of $203.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.34 and its 200-day moving average is $120.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

