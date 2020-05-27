Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 111,571 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,332,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,571 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Prologis worth $107,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,711,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Prologis by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,037,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,860,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043,958 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,373,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,938 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.00. 104,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.