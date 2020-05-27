Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,268 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,180,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,268 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 15.67% of Universal Electronics worth $83,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 68.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Electronics in the first quarter valued at $86,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UEIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Universal Electronics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Universal Electronics stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,774. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. Universal Electronics Inc has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.32 million, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $151.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

