Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,829 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Msci worth $111,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Msci by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,500,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,687,000 after purchasing an additional 204,958 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,166,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,980,000 after purchasing an additional 53,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Msci by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,550,000 after purchasing an additional 49,118 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Msci by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,460,000 after purchasing an additional 31,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Msci during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,726,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI traded down $14.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.75. 32,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.89. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56 and a beta of 0.97. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $206.82 and a 1 year high of $356.66.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,742,700.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,051 over the last ninety days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

