Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 269,012 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,558,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269,012 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of IHS Markit worth $93,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 465.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other IHS Markit news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $173,908.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $1,169,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,254.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 641,027 shares of company stock valued at $42,890,845 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INFO shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.76.

INFO traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 544,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. IHS Markit Ltd has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.