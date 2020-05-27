Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 339,969 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,013,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 339,969 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.41% of Hexcel worth $74,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,250,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $238,267,000 after purchasing an additional 168,753 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $211,507,000 after purchasing an additional 217,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,532,000 after purchasing an additional 72,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,175,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,870,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after purchasing an additional 441,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,325. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.15 per share, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Vertical Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Hexcel from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

