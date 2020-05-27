Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 399,463 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,901,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,463 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.8% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Coca-Cola worth $128,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,103,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,429,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $193.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.56. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

