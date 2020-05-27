Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,257 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,081 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Lululemon Athletica worth $93,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $929,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $1,820,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $554,842.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 729,946 shares of company stock worth $140,796,220. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

LULU stock traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.96. 1,061,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,574,803. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.73. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $284.92.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

