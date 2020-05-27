Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,940 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 893,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Synopsys comprises about 0.7% of Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Synopsys worth $115,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.64.

Synopsys stock traded down $4.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.77. The stock had a trading volume of 357,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,794. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $172.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $3,840,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $637,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,678.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,582 shares of company stock valued at $12,430,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

