Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes $81.20 Million Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,458,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,201,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Crowdstrike at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the first quarter worth $130,276,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,963 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,054 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Crowdstrike by 2,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 927,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,265,000 after acquiring an additional 892,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth about $41,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $5.82 on Wednesday, reaching $73.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,946,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.98. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $101.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.67.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $584,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $6,094,041.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,966,433 shares of company stock valued at $640,957,685 in the last 90 days.

