eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 80,086 shares during the period. eBay makes up approximately 4.1% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned about 0.07% of eBay worth $15,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in eBay by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $9,930,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 395,337 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $43.86. 816,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,505,086. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $44.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

