Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $64.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Edison International stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.98. 1,061,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,541. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 552.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

