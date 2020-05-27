Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,944,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,557 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises 0.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.41% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $547,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $144.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,728,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In related news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

