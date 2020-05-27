Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ERJ. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 345,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 17.4% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 15,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ERJ opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $854.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.49. Embraer has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The aerospace company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 5.72% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

