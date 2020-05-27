Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,267 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.14% of Republic Services worth $32,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,611,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,253,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,486,000 after acquiring an additional 490,107 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,566,000 after acquiring an additional 464,369 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 714,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,062,000 after acquiring an additional 401,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.70. The stock had a trading volume of 12,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,646. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average is $86.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $112,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,114.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,080 shares of company stock valued at $641,015. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

