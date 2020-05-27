Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 48,022 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,022 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.59. 486,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,946. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.54 and a 200 day moving average of $183.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.