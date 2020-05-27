Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $42.90 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,440 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 186,609 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $42,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,063,000 after buying an additional 7,728,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 19.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,595,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $594,463,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,674. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.24. The stock has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.