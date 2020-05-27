Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $47.57 Million Stake in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,980,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 822,086 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.61% of Vistra Energy worth $47,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 89,962 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 350,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,022,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after buying an additional 69,097 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Also, CFO David A. Campbell bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock remained flat at $$19.72 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,465. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Energy Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.