Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $64.86 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,715,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,164 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 1.06% of A. O. Smith worth $64,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 235.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

AOS stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 458,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,068. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

