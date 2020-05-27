Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,431 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.15% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $30,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,398,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,327,000 after buying an additional 156,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,412,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,297,000 after buying an additional 192,701 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 906.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,710,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,024,000 after buying an additional 2,440,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,586,000 after buying an additional 98,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,687. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.83.

