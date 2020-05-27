Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 127,300 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.27% of Nucor worth $29,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $42.52. 338,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,336,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.