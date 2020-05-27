Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 38,676 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 714,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.14% of American Electric Power worth $57,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in American Electric Power by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $23,032,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,886 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEP stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.65. The stock had a trading volume of 698,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,974. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.23. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.