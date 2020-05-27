Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,569 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Equinix worth $29,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 17,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 11.4% during the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Equinix by 60.5% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix stock traded down $7.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $650.73. 67,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,870. The company’s fifty day moving average is $672.82 and its 200-day moving average is $606.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 111.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $471.80 and a 52 week high of $715.75.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($4.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total value of $916,576.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,197,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.44, for a total transaction of $632,458.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,143.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,434 shares of company stock worth $7,272,991 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $532.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.89.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

