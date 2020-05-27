Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,465 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.51% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $41,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after purchasing an additional 725,837 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,312,000 after acquiring an additional 666,804 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,836,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,829,000 after acquiring an additional 632,070 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 623.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 530,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after acquiring an additional 457,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,065,000 after acquiring an additional 350,653 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $563,010.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 125,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,153. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

