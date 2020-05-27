Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Position Decreased by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,151,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 556,652 shares during the period. Entegris accounts for about 2.3% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 1.60% of Entegris worth $96,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP William James Shaner sold 55,992 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $3,118,194.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,364.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,638 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total value of $505,927.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entegris from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

ENTG traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,635. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Entegris Inc has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

