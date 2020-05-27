eosDAC Market Capitalization Tops $844,595.13 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. eosDAC has a total market cap of $844,595.13 and approximately $20,144.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

eosDAC Profile

EOSDAC is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

