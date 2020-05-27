Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Equillium (NYSE:EQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 325.40% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Equillium alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQ opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. Equillium has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equillium by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 176,090 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Equillium by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 151,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,989,000.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.