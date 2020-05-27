Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for May, 27th (AWI, AXLA, BLD, CSL, DHI, FBHS, GGGSF, IBP, JELD, KBH)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, May 27th:

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA). They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc began coverage on shares of Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS). DA Davidson issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

