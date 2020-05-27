Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 27th (AT1, DEZ, DUE, HLE, INGA, JST, MRK, SFQ, WAC)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, May 27th:

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €6.52 ($7.58) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €9.25 ($10.76) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) was given a €5.90 ($6.86) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutz (ETR:DEZ) was given a €6.50 ($7.56) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duerr (ETR:DUE) was given a €31.00 ($36.05) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) was given a €44.00 ($51.16) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) was given a €8.90 ($10.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) was given a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) was given a €94.00 ($109.30) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) was given a €7.70 ($8.95) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €21.00 ($24.42) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

