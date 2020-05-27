Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Reaches One Day Volume of $523.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $17,056.51 and $523.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.92 or 0.03820667 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003779 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031181 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010992 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

IMP is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,544,985 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

