Expanse (EXP) Price Hits $0.0272

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Expanse has a market cap of $511,846.00 and approximately $1,941.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

