Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.8% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $29,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1,141.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Facebook by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $5.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.90. 20,269,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,146,552. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $237.20. The company has a market capitalization of $661.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.62 and its 200-day moving average is $196.82.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.80.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $2,725,248.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,533 shares of company stock worth $13,978,097 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

