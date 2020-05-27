Fantom One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.96 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Fantom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Bibox and Bilaxy. Fantom has a market cap of $10.04 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.13 or 0.02043740 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00075083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00180018 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00042361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 1,987,133,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,813,658,595 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Bibox, Bgogo and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.

