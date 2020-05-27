FarmaTrust 1-Day Volume Tops $218.00 (FTT)

FarmaTrust (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 275.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 27th. FarmaTrust has a total market capitalization of $313,030.33 and $218.00 worth of FarmaTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FarmaTrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FarmaTrust has traded up 173.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FarmaTrust alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.95 or 0.03782956 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00054268 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031084 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010903 BTC.

FarmaTrust Token Profile

FarmaTrust is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. FarmaTrust’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for FarmaTrust is /r/FarmaTrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FarmaTrust is www.farmatrust.com. FarmaTrust’s official Twitter account is @farmatrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FarmaTrust

FarmaTrust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmaTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FarmaTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FarmaTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FarmaTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FarmaTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.