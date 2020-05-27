Fire Lotto (FLOT) One Day Volume Tops $2.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Fire Lotto token can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, TOPBTC, YoBit and Crex24. Fire Lotto has a market capitalization of $75,967.02 and $2.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fire Lotto Profile

Fire Lotto is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fire Lotto Token Trading

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

