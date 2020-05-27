First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research firms have commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Credle acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $27,490.00. Also, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor acquired 4,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.93 per share, for a total transaction of $99,931.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,477.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,496 shares of company stock worth $160,025 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 80,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 189,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 1,919.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBNC opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

