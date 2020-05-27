First Foundation Advisors Acquires 92,516 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,516 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 1.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $16,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $572,855,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth $143,287,000. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 296.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,592,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,227 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,368,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,519,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAM traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.82. The stock had a trading volume of 797,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,943. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.04. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAM. TD Securities raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.67 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

